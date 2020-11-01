Iyabo Ojo, Uche Jumbo and others reacts to Ini Edo’s new set of photos

Iyabo Ojo, Uche Jumbo and others have reacted to the new set of photos, popular Nollywood actress, Ini Edo shared on Instagram.

Ini Edo decided to bless her followers with breathtaking photos that showed all kinds of beauty and finesse and it got lots of people talking.

The Nollywood vixen shared a series of photos of herself with the caption; “Hello November,May you bring us joy and give us reasons to celebrate.. Amen . No more loss”

See photos below;

See some comments below;

iyaboojofespris wrote “Walk it girl”

ucheelendu wrote “Dang”

lindaosifo wrote “too hot”

curebwoy wrote “Mama evict us we be housemate”

olaideelesh wrote “This auntie no dey old, cute asf”

ije4me wrote “Want to know Secret to ur skin pls, so beautiful ”

ekelly_ng wrote “Loot us,we are your palliative… Happy New Month”

oyindarmorlarh wrote “Fry us we r ur dodo”