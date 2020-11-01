TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido gatecrashes wedding of couple who lodged in the same hotel…

How BBNaija’s Vee responded to a troll who said her breasts…

Kidnapped 18-Year-Old student, Oyiza Adebayo allegedly faked her…

Actress Wumi Toriola mocks former friend, Seyi Edun for being…

BBNaija: Laycon meets Billionaire philanthropist, Ned Nwoko

Charles Inojie, Empress Njamah, others attend the burial of Ada…

BBNaija’s Omashola is not ashamed of living a fake life

5 Senator attire styles every man should rock in November

Mercy Aigbe feeds thousands as she celebrates first Sunday of the…

Iyabo Ojo, Uche Jumbo and others reacts to Ini Edo’s new set of photos

Nollywood
By Kafayat Ogunlewe
Ini Edo

Iyabo Ojo, Uche Jumbo and others have reacted to the new set of photos, popular Nollywood actress, Ini Edo shared on Instagram.

Ini Edo decided to bless her followers with breathtaking photos that showed all kinds of beauty and finesse and it got lots of people talking.

The Nollywood vixen shared a series of photos of herself with the caption; “Hello November,May you bring us joy and give us reasons to celebrate.. Amen . No more loss”

READ ALSO

Mercy Aigbe feeds thousands as she celebrates first Sunday…

Iyabo Ojo: I will never support APC, PDP politicians again

See photos below;

 

See some comments below;

iyaboojofespris wrote “Walk it girl”

ucheelendu wrote “Dang”

lindaosifo wrote “too hot”

curebwoy wrote “Mama evict us we be housemate”

olaideelesh wrote “This auntie no dey old, cute asf”

ije4me wrote “Want to know Secret to ur skin pls, so beautiful ”

ekelly_ng wrote “Loot us,we are your palliative… Happy New Month”

oyindarmorlarh wrote “Fry us we r ur dodo”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido gatecrashes wedding of couple who lodged in the same hotel with him,…

How BBNaija’s Vee responded to a troll who said her breasts have fallen

Kidnapped 18-Year-Old student, Oyiza Adebayo allegedly faked her kidnap,…

Actress Wumi Toriola mocks former friend, Seyi Edun for being infertile

BBNaija: Laycon meets Billionaire philanthropist, Ned Nwoko

Charles Inojie, Empress Njamah, others attend the burial of Ada Ameh’s…

BBNaija’s Omashola is not ashamed of living a fake life

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

‘That’s what I do’ – Barack Obama says as he shows off basketball…

Fans react as Chacha Eke shares new photos with hubby

Check out Yemi Alade’s response to a man who said her songs aren’t…

We have failed our children – Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed

I don’t think ‘God’ doesn’t exist – Check out…

BBNaija: Laycon becomes Oppo newest partner in a deal worth millions

Mercy Aigbe feeds thousands as she celebrates first Sunday of the month

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More