”Out In A New Country, The Next Thing I’m Been Treated Like A Common Thief’-Omahlay Narrates Uganda Experience

Singer Omah Lay after arriving from Uganda has shared experience and also stated explained what exactly happened

In a series of tweet he wrote:

The past few days have been some of the toughest of my life that I wouldn’t wish them on anyone. Out in a new country with some beautiful people, the next thing I’m being treated like a common thief

First off I want to thank all the amazing fans that came out to see me in Uganda, the smiles on your happy faces that evening would be one of my happiest memories.

Also I wanna clarify that putting you in harms way was never my intentions! Before we came out to Uganda, the show promoters confirmed and proved to us they’d secured all the clearances which of course included Covid 19 compliance….

At that point, my sole obligation became to make myself available to be taken to the venue and entertain, which I did in the full glance and protection of the Ugandan police.

Secondly, to my mom, my family, my team, my fans, friends that I caused sleepless nights waiting and praying for me, I apologize for putting you through all that;

…on the other hand I can’t thank you enough, I damned near lost my mind but your prayers and messages kept me going! Thank you so much!

Finally, big THANK YOU to everyone for your efforts, prayers, messages, tweets (Damn! Y’all went hard!).

Big shout out to the musicians, the celebrities, fans (Again and again🙏🏾), my family, my friends, my Label, The Nigerian Mission in Uganda, The Presidency, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Madam Abike. Thank you all so much!

I have put this behind me and back to what I know how to do best. One Africa ✊🏿Omah is home! 🤘🏾

Love,

Omah