TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Couple look unhappy as friends spray them with mint N10 notes on…

Laycon finally receives keys to house he won on BBNaija (Video)

Actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina sheds uncontrollable tears after her…

My husband of 16 years hasn’t slept with me in 10 years…

Former Nollywood actress, Regina Askia celebrates 53rd birthday…

Williams Uchemba and his wife, Brunella Oscar, on honeymoon…

Comedian, Crazeclown, and his fiancee, Jojo, expecting their…

Zahra Buhari-Indimi celebrates 4th wedding anniversary with…

Kechi Okwuchi excited as she wears earrings again after losing…

”Out In A New Country, The Next Thing I’m Been Treated Like A Common Thief’-Omahlay Narrates Uganda Experience

Entertainment
By San

Singer Omah Lay after arriving from Uganda has shared experience and also stated explained what exactly happened

In a series of tweet he wrote:

The past few days have been some of the toughest of my life that I wouldn’t wish them on anyone. Out in a new country with some beautiful people, the next thing I’m being treated like a common thief

READ ALSO

Patience Ozokwor Pens Down Lovely Message For Her Lookalike…

Omah Lay and Tems arrive in Nigeria from Uganda (Photos)

First off I want to thank all the amazing fans that came out to see me in Uganda, the smiles on your happy faces that evening would be one of my happiest memories.

Read Also: Omah Lay and Tems arrive in Nigeria from Uganda (Photos)

Also I wanna clarify that putting you in harms way was never my intentions! Before we came out to Uganda, the show promoters confirmed and proved to us they’d secured all the clearances which of course included Covid 19 compliance….

At that point, my sole obligation became to make myself available to be taken to the venue and entertain, which I did in the full glance and protection of the Ugandan police.

Secondly, to my mom, my family, my team, my fans, friends that I caused sleepless nights waiting and praying for me, I apologize for putting you through all that;

Secondly, to my mom, my family, my team, my fans, friends that I caused sleepless nights waiting and praying for me, I apologize for putting you through all that;

…on the other hand I can’t thank you enough, I damned near lost my mind but your prayers and messages kept me going! Thank you so much!

Finally, big THANK YOU to everyone for your efforts, prayers, messages, tweets (Damn! Y’all went hard!).

Big shout out to the musicians, the celebrities, fans (Again and again🙏🏾), my family, my friends, my Label, The Nigerian Mission in Uganda, The Presidency, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Madam Abike. Thank you all so much!

I have put this behind me and back to what I know how to do best. One Africa ✊🏿Omah is home! 🤘🏾

Love,
Omah

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Couple look unhappy as friends spray them with mint N10 notes on wedding day…

Laycon finally receives keys to house he won on BBNaija (Video)

Actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina sheds uncontrollable tears after her colleague, Funke…

My husband of 16 years hasn’t slept with me in 10 years – Wife cries…

Former Nollywood actress, Regina Askia celebrates 53rd birthday in style…

Williams Uchemba and his wife, Brunella Oscar, on honeymoon (Photos)

Comedian, Crazeclown, and his fiancee, Jojo, expecting their first child…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

”Out In A New Country, The Next Thing I’m Been Treated Like A Common…

Patience Ozokwor Pens Down Lovely Message For Her Lookalike Daughter On Her…

“I am here for you forever” – Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim…

‘Why you should save money for January’ – Paul of Psquare…

Nigerians Disappointed As B’Haram Releases Video Of Kankara Boys Pleading…

Regina Daniels congratulates brother on graduation

‘Most people learnt how to commit suicide from movies’ –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More