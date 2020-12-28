Pastor allegedly berates church members for gifting him just N800,000

A Nigerian man has called out the pastor of his church for allegedly berating his church members after they donated just N800,000 for him as parting gift.

The man identified as @pipeloluwa_ took to his Twitter handle to share the story of how the members of the church came together and contributed the money for him as he is about to leave their church as their resident pastor.

According to the Twitter user, the pastor felt sad that the church members could only raise N800, 000 for him and not N1 million or more.

Read the story as shared on his Twitter handle below