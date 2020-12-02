Peter of Psquare fires back at ex footballer, Osaze Odemwingie, says he needs prayers

Nigerian singer, Peter of Psquare has fired back at ex footballer, Osaze Odemwingie and asked social media users to pray for him.

This comes after Osaze took to his Instagram story to call out Peter over allegations that he was robbing people without the fear of God.

“What happened to you peter? You are robbing in broad daylight with that your nonsense business and you want to even take Christmas from them.. You no they fear God at all” Osaze wrote.

Reacting to these allegations and negative comments, Peter came to a conclusion that all is not well with the footballer and he needs prayers.

‘Please pray for my namesake, Peter Osaze Odemwingie.. All is definitely not well with him” Peter wrote.

According to Peter, he wanted to ignore him but couldn’t because he felt disappointed.

See their conversation below;