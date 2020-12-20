Photo from Samuel Ajibola and Sandra Adanna’s white wedding

Nollywood actor Samuel Ajibola and his wife Sandra Adanna on Saturday December 19 held their white wedding, 11 months after holding their traditional wedding in Anambra state.

The wedding ceremony of the couple was attended by family, friends and loved ones.

See also:Lagos seal off Cubana night club for operating despite ban on night clubs due to COVID19 (photos/videos)

See photos from the wedding below

Samuel Ajibola is a Nigerian television and film actor, model and events compere. He is best known for his role as a child-actor in the Opa Williams directed movie Tears for Love, as well as his role as “Spiff” in the Africa Magic TV series The Johnsons. Ajibola is also famous for being the first Nigerian child actor to win the award for Best Kid Actor for three years in a row.

On March 4, 2017 he won the AMVCA (Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award) for best Actor in an M-net comedy series The Johnsons.[