Regina Daniels and Prince Munir in a playful mood as they wish fans Merry Christmas (video)

By OluA

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and her son, Prince Munir Nwoko, in a recent adorable video showed how playful they can also be as they wished fans and followers a Merry Christmas.

The video was shared via Prince Munir Nwoko official verified Instagram handle.

The baby was seen playing and sharing beautiful smiles with his mother.

Recall that Munir’s Instagram account was created after he was born, and it was verified just last month. He has so far garnered over one hundred and twenty-five thousand followers on the photo and video sharing platform.

At the time the account was verified, he was having ninety-two thousand followers with just twenty-two posts, and he follows twelve people.

Sharing the video, Prince Munir Nwoko wrote; “Merry Christmas.”

Watch video below;

