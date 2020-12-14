Regina Daniels shows off her expensive lifestyle as she celebrates 9m followers on Instagram (Video)

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has celebrated amassing 9m followers on her Instagram page. In celebrating this milestone, the mother of one shared a lovely video of her expensive lifestyle in Ned Nwoko’s dynasty.

She also put out a challenge for her fans with the sum of N500,000 up for grabs.

She wrote:

9Million Amazing Family & Friends !! Love you all 😘 I’d be asking some questions & I’ve got something for whoever answers correctly ..500k 💰up for grabs !!

Regina Daniels has been in the news lately for so many wrong reasons and her recent post goes a long way in telling her fans all his well in her camp despite speculations of her not being happy.