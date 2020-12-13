TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


‘It’s school fees season and the useless ones have gone into hiding again’ -Mercy Aigbe shades husband, Lanre gentry

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has taken to Instagram to throw a shade and accuse her husband of running into hiding like he always does because its school fees season.

According to the mother of two, she came across the post about dead beat dads and she decided to repost because she can relate and it is what she is going through.

The post reads;

“School fees season… Guess the useless people that have gone into hiding again… Got bless all mothers doing it all”,

“Can I have an answer? To the genuinely dead ones we say RIP. To the dead ones living we still say RIP. To the ones dead to their duties, we still say RIP. It’s that time of the year I love to celebrate MOTHERS doing it all 100%. That is why God will keep blessing Y’all. Your labour is never in vain …… I say a very Big Amen Sis”

Reacting to this, Mercy wrote;

“Tell them sis!!!!!!! Awon were! I am so reposting this!

Via Instagram
