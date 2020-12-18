Sanwo-Olu awards LASU Best Graduating student, Best Master’s Degree student N5m each, Post-Graduate scholarship (Video)

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has promised a donation of 5 million Naira to the best graduating student of the Lagos State University (LASU) and also scholarship to whatever level of education he chooses to attain.

Sanwo-Olu made this promise at the LASU 24th Convocation ceremony which held on Wednesday, Dec 16.

Sanwo-Olu, who is still on self-isolation after contracting Coronavirus joined the event virtually from the State House, Marina.

Oladimeji Shotunde, a student whose mother is a trader and his father a mechanic, is the recipient of this donation and scholarship, having emerged the overall best graduating student.

22-year-old Oladimeji Shotunde finished from the Department of Business Administration in the Faculty of Management Science, with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.95.

See also: Wahala for who no get Blue tick – reactions as Laycon & Kiddwaya gets verified on Twitter

Also, Sola Olabanjo, a Master’s degree graduand from the department of Computer Science, who scored a CGPA of 5.0, will also receive a 5 million Niara grant from the office of the Lagos state governor, Sanwo-Olu announced.

The state governor made a vow to both exceptional students, saying: “Once you have thought out what you want to do, the state government has employment for you, the state government has scholarship for you to help you achieve your academic excellence to whatever level you so desire to have it.”

Oladimeji Shotunde took to Facebook after the ceremony to deliver a vote of thanks.