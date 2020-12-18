Wahala for who no get Blue tick – reactions as Laycon & Kiddwaya gets verified on Twitter

BBNaija lockdown housemates, Kiddwaya and Laycon are now the first housemates from the edition to be verified on microblog, Twitter.

Olamilekan Agbeleshe, well known as Laycon got verified after he complained about a fake account bearing his name, which was used to dupe and scammed people, and urged his fans to report that particular account, and in less than 24 hours, his account got verified.

Hey people! This account – – > @itsIaycon (the L is actually a capital 'i') has been impersonating me and scamming unsuspecting people. Please disregard any private or public messages from it and report it. Thank you ♥💡 — Laycon💡 (@itsLaycon) December 16, 2020

The Big Brother Naija season five winner reacting to the good news, took to his official verified Twitter account, thanked his fans, and urged them to keep growing together.

Kiddwaya on the other hand reacted by saying it is no big deal.

It’s no big deal. Let’s keep it moving. 8 days till the baddest movie is out ever!!!! #🚨🍿🎥 — Kiddwaya (@RealKiddWaya) December 17, 2020

Following the latest feat, Laycon’s fans especially have taken to the platform to react.

See reactions below;

Wahala for who no get The Blue Check Mark, Double wahala for who no Celebrate The Blue Check Mark 😅😅😅😅😅😅😅 #VerifiedLaycon #VerifiedLaycon — Miz_Estyfrosh ♥️ 💡 🔱 😈 (@MEstyfrosh) December 17, 2020

Tripple wahala for who get am and him fans try celebrate am but Dem no smell trend table😂😂 — Rosey💡 (@Roseycouture1) December 17, 2020