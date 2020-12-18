Wahala for who no get Blue tick – reactions as Laycon & Kiddwaya gets verified on Twitter

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020Social Media drama
By OluA

BBNaija lockdown housemates, Kiddwaya and Laycon are now the first housemates from the edition to be verified on microblog, Twitter.

Olamilekan Agbeleshe, well known as Laycon got verified after he complained about a fake account bearing his name, which was used to dupe and scammed people, and urged his fans to report that particular account, and in less than 24 hours, his account got verified.

The Big Brother Naija season five winner reacting to the good news, took to his official verified Twitter account, thanked his fans, and urged them to keep growing together.

Kiddwaya on the other hand reacted by saying it is no big deal.

Following the latest feat, Laycon’s fans especially have taken to the platform to react.

See reactions below;

 

