‘She doesn’t look okay’ – Nigerians react to video of Regina Daniels allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol

By Kafayat Ogunlewe

A viral video of Nollywood actress and wife of billionaire, Regina Daniels allegedly under the influence of alcohol while driving has generated lots of comments on social media.

In the video, the mother of one was seen driving very fast on the highway and vibing to the music she was listening to in the car.

There are speculations that the 21 year old was drunk, which is why she was speeding and acting the way she was in the video.

‘Wahala for who marry her enemy’ – Social…

Actress, Lilly Afegbai acquires Birkin hand bag worth almost…

@bellawill26 wrote “Obviously she’s influenced by something. She’s shrinking too”

@dis_respectfully_prettty wrote “She doesn’t look okay sef”

@grachybest wrote “Her expressions frightened me when i watched this on her ig story, with her high speed”

@j_j_glam wrote “She looks so skinny I saw the video … I’m not trying to body shame but it seems like something is wrong”

@zoe_obehi_aly1345 wrote “Drug! Drugs! Drugs! Kwa !? God Abeg oooo”

@tife__pearl wrote “Haaaa .. someone should stop her from driving …the person recording her is not well”

@mz_shaddy_bugatti wrote “I hope she won’t blame her mom in the future for all these.”

