Entertainment
By San
Tell me I am dreaming, what will I do without you? - Davido breaks down as he mourns late Bodyguard of 11years (Photos)

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, widely known as Davido has finally reacted to the death of his personal bodyguard, Ogbeide Tijani Olamilekan aka TeeJay. News broke yesterday of the 46-year-old demise and it took almost 24hrs before the singer finally reacted to the loss even though he posted a cryptic tweet on Tuesday morning.

Davido who is in a deep state of loss has queried if he was dreaming and tired of being strong after losing loved ones. Taking to his Instagram he wrote:

Davido in sorrow as he loses another close person

My business has been sold out since I told my story –…

“please tell me I am dreaming … my Tj gone ? What imma do without you uncle Tj ehn … 11 years you did all for me .. put me before you at all times .. all the times I wouldn’t wanna wake up for a show or flight you’d carry me like a baby in the car … no matter what I did right or wrong you were there for me … to allow me spend money sometimes nah problem .. every time ‘david don’t worry I’ll use my card ‘ .. you were such a big person with a baby heart … everyone loved you .. i wanna wake up late for a show so you’d come and carry me again … I don’t even know what I’m typing man … RIP UNCLE TIJANI … tired of being “STRONG”

See some of the photos of Davido and TJ that proves they were quite fond of themselves:

