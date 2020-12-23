“Twinning” — Toyin Abraham, stepdaughter Temitope rock matching outfits

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By OluA

Nollywood actress and mother of one, Toyin Abraham recently stepped out rocking a matching outfits with her stepdaughter Temitope.

Toyin Abraham shared a picture of herself and Temitope in an Instagram post on Tuesday and it was a lovely one to behold.

She said she was “twinning” with her daughter.

“Twinning with daughter @temitopeajeyemi,” she wrote.

On her part, Temitope on her Instagram page wrote;

“I have never seen a smiling face that is not beautiful but ours is different, belive me �� Love you mummy @toyin_abraham.”

The mother of one had earlier in September marked Temitope’s birthday with kisses.

Toyin Abraham adopted Temitope after she got married in 2019 to actor Kolawole Ajeyemi.

Kolawole had Temitope from a previous relationship with another woman.

