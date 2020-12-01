We aren’t paid well – Gideon Okeke speaks on the poor teatment of Nollywood actors

Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke has taken to social media to lament over the poor treatment of actors and filmmakers in the country and has revealed plans to hang his boots.

Gideon Okeke said in a lengthy post he made on his Instagram that actors and actresses don’t receive royalties and residuals for all their works in Nigeria.

According to the ‘Tinsel’ star, acting is a profession likeother professions across the world and thinks pensions should be provided for them.

He said,

“Out of Ignorance comes education.

Out of Darkness came the Light.

Hear this :

I’ve really begun to feel frustrated in this CRAFT that I love so much. Remember that during the times of COVID lockdown, ONLY folks working in “essential services” were allowed to come out. Doctors, Nurses, Farmers etc etc.

Let me remind you that while you were holed-up in your home for upwards of 4 months, watching Television, The ACTOR participated actively, in keeping your sanity in check. That’s An Essential Service if you ask Me.

WHAT THE HECK ARE THE PEOPLE IN POSITIONS OF POWER WITHIN THE INDUSTRY, DOING ABOUT IT?

DO THEY CONSIDER GOING TO THE OSCARS, BEING ON NETFLIX, MORE IMPORTANT THAT THE WELFARE AND LIVELIHOODS OF THE PERFORMERS WHO ARE PERPETUALLY KEPT IMPOVERISHED?

Most professionals are entitled to a Pension, Gratuity etc.

BUT WHY IS THE ACTOR PERPETUALLY DENIED ROYALTIES AND RESIDUALS FOR HIS LIFE’S WORK??

Is it because the contract said so?

Is there really Always A Contract?

What does THE LAW have to say?

It’s become clear a lot of people are here for FAME! FOR PICTURES. For SLAY. They didn’t come here to change the world. Let alone, ASK QUESTIONS!

To have LIVED, is to ensure that through your life’s work, someone else lives/breathes easier, better.

I want to tag names but I want you to PARTICIPATE. TAG THEM!

Wahala for Any ACTOR wey do “Eyes-Right” for this Post O. May the industry continue to PERPETUALLY ROB ROB YOU OF YOUR DUES!!!

Na ME Talk. TALK YOUR OWN!”