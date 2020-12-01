TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘Your workout is beginning to pay off’ – Fans…

Toyin Abraham, Omoni Oboli, other Nollywood celebrities react as…

Beef Continues: Faithia Williams Deletes Condolence Message To…

Singer, Simi writes tribute to her daughter, Adejare at 6 months

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing shares her near death…

I changed Naira to Dollars today and I almost cried – Davido

“I’m A Man, I only Dress Like Women For The Money” – James Brown

‘Wahala for who marry her enemy’ – Social media…

Regina Daniels reacts as her mother, Rita Daniels harvests her…

We aren’t paid well – Gideon Okeke speaks on the poor teatment of Nollywood actors

NollywoodEntertainment
By OluA

Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke has taken to social media to lament over the poor treatment of actors and filmmakers in the country and has revealed plans to hang his boots.

Gideon Okeke said in a lengthy post he made on his Instagram that actors and actresses don’t receive royalties and residuals for all their works in Nigeria.

According to the ‘Tinsel’ star, acting is a profession likeother professions across the world and thinks pensions should be provided for them.

READ ALSO

Actress, Kate Henshaw Shares Lovely Photos Of Herself…

Actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu’s estranged wife, Maureen admits…

See also: ‘How hatred and bullying on social media discourages me from posting my photos’- Actress, Dayo Amusa spills

He said,

Out of Ignorance comes education. 
Out of Darkness came the Light. 

Hear this : 

I’ve really begun to feel frustrated in this CRAFT that I love so much. Remember that during the times of COVID lockdown, ONLY folks working in “essential services” were allowed to come out. Doctors, Nurses, Farmers etc etc. 

Let me remind you that while you were holed-up in your home for upwards of 4 months, watching Television, The ACTOR participated actively, in keeping your sanity in check. That’s An Essential Service if you ask Me. 

WHAT THE HECK ARE THE PEOPLE IN POSITIONS OF POWER WITHIN THE INDUSTRY, DOING ABOUT IT? 

DO THEY CONSIDER GOING TO THE OSCARS, BEING ON NETFLIX, MORE IMPORTANT THAT THE WELFARE AND LIVELIHOODS OF THE PERFORMERS WHO ARE PERPETUALLY KEPT IMPOVERISHED? 

Most professionals are entitled to a Pension, Gratuity etc. 

BUT WHY IS THE ACTOR PERPETUALLY DENIED ROYALTIES AND RESIDUALS FOR HIS LIFE’S WORK??

Is it because the contract said so?
Is there really Always A Contract? 
What does THE LAW have to say? 

It’s become clear a lot of people are here for FAME! FOR PICTURES. For SLAY. They didn’t come here to change the world. Let alone, ASK QUESTIONS!

To have LIVED, is to ensure that through your life’s work, someone else lives/breathes easier, better. 

I want to tag names but I want you to PARTICIPATE. TAG THEM! 

Wahala for Any ACTOR wey do “Eyes-Right” for this Post O. May the industry continue to PERPETUALLY ROB ROB YOU OF YOUR DUES!!!

Na ME Talk. TALK YOUR OWN!”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘Your workout is beginning to pay off’ – Fans admire Eniola…

Toyin Abraham, Omoni Oboli, other Nollywood celebrities react as Mercy Johnson…

Beef Continues: Faithia Williams Deletes Condolence Message To Iyabo Ojo Over…

Singer, Simi writes tribute to her daughter, Adejare at 6 months

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing shares her near death experience on a movie…

I changed Naira to Dollars today and I almost cried – Davido

“I’m A Man, I only Dress Like Women For The Money” – James Brown

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

We aren’t paid well – Gideon Okeke speaks on the poor teatment of…

‘How hatred and bullying on social media discourages me from posting my…

Mother of Jenifa’s Diary actress, ‘Adaku’ finds love again,…

Cheating scandal: Singer, 9ice’s wife, Sukanmi finally breaks silence

Nigerian man recounts how a lady he took out bought food of N4500 while his…

Toke Makinwa defends actress, Lilian Afegbai’s decision to splash…

Singer, Mr Eazi joins the league of Range Rover owners

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More