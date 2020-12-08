You talk too much – Nigerians drag Kiddwaya

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020Social Media drama
By OluA
kiddwaya

Nigerians on social media have taken to their account to dragged BBNaija season lockdown housemate, Kiddwaya on Instagram for writing a caption that did not go down with many.

This comes after the 27-year-old took to Instagram to announce that he was not a star.

According to the Billionaires son,he is not a star, neither is he a king.
He said:

“I’m not a star, I’m not a king. I am nobody that is somebody. I’m kidd. And welcome to my life. Destination. To the mf world. Next stop? Let’s see.”

 

See how some reactions on Instagram below

@l.tobiloba wrote “This dude should calm down. He talks too much nowadays”

@chef_ivyjones1 wrote “I personally think you talk too much”

@nellagabe wrote “You talk tooo much kidddd”

@nickybarbz wrote “This guy talks too much”

