24hrs after Omotola was accused of an affair with Oshiomole, chats between her husband & his side chic leaks online

Entertainment
By San

The drama between veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and a popular Instagram blogger is apparently becoming messier by the day as the latter has just released screenshots of the actress’s husband’s private chats with his alleged mistress.

Recall the blogger threatened to expose an alleged affair between the actress and Nigerian politician, Adams Oshiomole. Well, she seems to have reneged on her word on doing that but has taken a decoy in releasing the private chats of Omotola’s husband and an alleged side chic who wants his full attention to the detriment of his wife.

The screenshots were shared by blogger, Gistlover and in it, shows the actress’s husband and his alleged mistress gushing over themselves and sharing their plans to spoil themselves during their next tryst.

In the chat, the alleged side chick asked if Captain’s wife, Omotola would shift when he arrives Nigeria, and he replied in the affirmative, saying “there must be a shifting”.

See the screenshots below:

