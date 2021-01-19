Omotola Jalade blows hot as Instagram blogger accuses her of having an affair with Adams Oshiomole

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has blown hot following an accusation meted against her by a popular Instagram blogger. The blogger identified as gistloverupdate has alleged that the thespian is having an affair with the former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomole.

The blogger on Sunday took to her platform to give a snippet of the gist she promised to give at a later time but Omotola seems to have lost her patience two dys after as she threatens to take legal actions of no proof of the accusations are produced:

“Useless Liar blogger . Where is the proof to this story ? Why did you not continue your ” EXPOSE” ? Gullible readers here need to ask you for thr conclusion! You think you can be paid to tarnish someone’s image and just collect money and walk? PROOVE THIS STORY !!!!!!!”. The actress wrote in the comments section

See her recent post below: