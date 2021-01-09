TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actor, Afeez Owo gets into trouble for posting Orisabunmi’s…

Nkechi Blessing’s 21-year-old sister Jennifer bares it all in…

Classy: Watch as Wizkid and Burna Boy play the ‘Ayo’…

A Widower In His 60’s And A Divorcee In Her 50’s Find Love Again!…

Zlatan block billionaire pikin – reactions as DJ Cuppy…

Comedienne Princess Explains Why Her Marriage Lasted For Only 2…

Wizkid reportedly flew his Mai Suya from Lagos to Ghana to make…

Drama as Ka3na unfollows all BBNaija housemates that attended…

Watch as former president Obasanjo dances & exercises to…

“A merciful queen that takes no prisoners” – BBNaija’s Mercy Eke says as she shares new photos

Entertainment
By Olumide

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and winner, Mercy Eke is in the news once again and this time around she decided to share some lovely photos of herself as she referred to her self as a queen.

In the photo she shared via her Instagram account, Mercy Eke was adorned in a red scarf dressed with expensive jewelry.

See also: I’m not a side chick, he’s not married” – Alleged Dangote’s mistress, Bae Lewis claps back at Wendy (video)

READ ALSO

‘King wey no get palace’ – Nigerians drag…

BBNaija stars, Uriel, Gifty reconcile after two years

Mercy Eke is known as one of the female celebrities who always dressed to match up to their personalities.

Since she emerge winner in the BBNaija Pepper dem edition in 2019, Mercy Eke has remained relevant and has managed to continue to be in the media.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actor, Afeez Owo gets into trouble for posting Orisabunmi’s corpse on social…

Nkechi Blessing’s 21-year-old sister Jennifer bares it all in Instagram photo

Classy: Watch as Wizkid and Burna Boy play the ‘Ayo’ game with…

A Widower In His 60’s And A Divorcee In Her 50’s Find Love Again! See Beautiful…

Zlatan block billionaire pikin – reactions as DJ Cuppy cries out after…

Comedienne Princess Explains Why Her Marriage Lasted For Only 2 Weeks

Wizkid reportedly flew his Mai Suya from Lagos to Ghana to make suya for him…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“A merciful queen that takes no prisoners” – BBNaija’s Mercy Eke…

I’m not a side chick, he’s not married” – Alleged…

‘King wey no get palace’ – Nigerians drag BBNaija Mercy for…

‘Why i am a successful entrepreneur’ – Actress and bleaching…

“Honorable Deji” trends after Bobrisky mentioned the name while teaching…

Wizkid’s first baby mama, Shola Ogudu narrowly escapes death in a ghastly…

BBNaija: “Please close my property”— Erica to Kiddwaya after he…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More