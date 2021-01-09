“A merciful queen that takes no prisoners” – BBNaija’s Mercy Eke says as she shares new photos

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and winner, Mercy Eke is in the news once again and this time around she decided to share some lovely photos of herself as she referred to her self as a queen.

In the photo she shared via her Instagram account, Mercy Eke was adorned in a red scarf dressed with expensive jewelry.

Mercy Eke is known as one of the female celebrities who always dressed to match up to their personalities.

Since she emerge winner in the BBNaija Pepper dem edition in 2019, Mercy Eke has remained relevant and has managed to continue to be in the media.