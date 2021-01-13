Controversial actress, Lizzy Anjorin joins the league of G-Wagon owners

Congratulations are in order for controversial Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin as she joins the league of G-Wagon owners.

Taking to Instagram to share the good news about her car, the actress cum entrepreneur wrote;

“Alhamdulililai just join the biggest G geng.”

See how some of Lizzy Anjorin‘s fans, followers and colleagues in the movie industry reacted to this;

@i_am_shai wrote “Congratulations are in order kpk”

@mercyebosele wrote “Congratulations sissy”

@dunniolaitan “Congratulations maami..more wins My love”

@asholly4businesses wrote, “Congratulations Congratulations Congratulations sis mi you’re blessed beyond any doubt may heaven continue to lift you higher insha’ Allah @lizzyanjorin_original”

@nats_signatur wrote “Wowwwwww congratulations ma’am so so happy for you”

For those who do not know, Liz Aishat Anjorin is a Nigerian actress who features predominantly in the Nigerian Yoruba movie industry and also runs her own business in which she promotes now and then on her Instagram page.