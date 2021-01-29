Drama As Two Preachers Fight Over Preaching Spot In Lagos (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By San

A video of two preachers fighting with each other over a preaching spot has gone viral.

The male and female preacher threw caution to the wind as they fought for a preaching spot at the Ikeja bus stop in Lagos state.

In the video, the female preacher could be seen charging at the male preacher and hurling abuses at him while the man was firing hot ”prayers” against her.

Other accounts claim that the woman is a well known mentally deranged person in the neighbourhood who often looks for who to pick on. She also claimed the pastor made advances at her over the night and called him a devil’s advocate.

Watch the vido below

