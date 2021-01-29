“I have a girlfriend” – Don Jazzy cries out as women send #SilhoutteChallenge videos to his DM

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Olumide
Don Jazzy gifts N100k to elderly woman who offered sex for N500

Popular music producer, Don Jazzy, in a recent statement has warned ladies sending silhouette challenge videos to his DM.

The ongoing challenge usually starts with ladies dancing to Paul Anka’s song, Put Your Head On My Shoulder released in 1987 however, the ladies would strip when Doja Cats’ song, ‘Streets’ which was released in 2019 comes on.

The women dance under red lights allowing viewers to only see the silhouettes of their naked bodies.

Even though the red light only shows the silhouette, the wrong shade of red, as observed in some of the videos means people can see more than just a silhouette.

See also: Nigerians excited as Wande Coal makes cameo appearance in Davido’s ‘The Best’ Video ft Mayorkun

In a recent post via his Twitter handle, Don Jazzy lamented over ladies sending the raunchy videos to him, as he is also in a relationship.

He wrote;

“People are doing their own #SilhoutteChallenge inside my Instagram DM.” I have a girlfriend ooo.

