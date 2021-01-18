TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

James Brown breaks down as he apologises to Bobrisky (Video)

Three years after her failed marriage, Actress, Damilola Adegbite…

Destiny Etiko’s Funny Pose With Her Backside Shocks Actress Ngozi…

‘The only thing a man can do to frustrate me’ –…

Nkechi Blessing jumps for joy as she meets actress, Regina Askia…

Watch as Bisi Alimi asked to be left out of the fight between…

Singer, Simi reveals how she knew Adekunle Gold was the right man…

Toyin Abraham shares lovely photo of her husband, Kola Ajeyemi…

Mixed reactions as Nkechi Blessing shares new photo with Tunde…

I singlehandedly revolutionized the Red Capet culture in Nigeria – Denerele Edun says ahead of 40th birthday (photo)

Entertainment
By Olumide

Media personnel, Adenrele Oluwafemi Edun better known as Denrele Edun has taken to his timeline to drop some new photo of himself ahead of his 40th birthday.

Denrele stressed that he holds the most success stories in his era but he is the most trolled on social media.

READ ALSO

TV host, Denrele Edun speaks on having just one child and…

Denrele pays tribute to his bestie, Goldie, 5 years after…

He revealed he singlehandedly revolutionized the “RED CARPET CULTURE” in Nigeria.

See also: Preaching against drinking of alcohol is unscriptural – Reno Omokri

He wrote:
“Come June 13 2021, I shaltrevolutionizeded out on the Big Screen in 1993. Singlehandedly revolutionizd the RED CARPET CULTURE in Nigeria. I hold d record for buildin the most “Success Stories” in this era. And yet, I’m stil d most trolled human on these App Streets! Aint Life FUN?”

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

James Brown breaks down as he apologises to Bobrisky (Video)

Three years after her failed marriage, Actress, Damilola Adegbite hints on her…

Destiny Etiko’s Funny Pose With Her Backside Shocks Actress Ngozi Ezeonu

‘The only thing a man can do to frustrate me’ – Actress Mercy…

Nkechi Blessing jumps for joy as she meets actress, Regina Askia for the first…

Watch as Bisi Alimi asked to be left out of the fight between James Brown and…

Singer, Simi reveals how she knew Adekunle Gold was the right man for her

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

“They are naturally broke” – Bobrisky drags men joining Stingy Men Association…

I singlehandedly revolutionized the Red Capet culture in Nigeria –…

Preaching against drinking of alcohol is unscriptural – Reno Omokri

Drama as elderly woman hijacks bus from driver in Lagos

“Regardless of everything, I would always be a man and eventually get married” –…

“I’ve a thing for older men” – Reality star, Ifu Ennada reveals

Amidst cheating scandal, singer, 9ice’s wife pens down lovely birthday…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More