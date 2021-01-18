I singlehandedly revolutionized the Red Capet culture in Nigeria – Denerele Edun says ahead of 40th birthday (photo)

Media personnel, Adenrele Oluwafemi Edun better known as Denrele Edun has taken to his timeline to drop some new photo of himself ahead of his 40th birthday.

Denrele stressed that he holds the most success stories in his era but he is the most trolled on social media.

He revealed he singlehandedly revolutionized the “RED CARPET CULTURE” in Nigeria.

He wrote:

“Come June 13 2021, I shaltrevolutionizeded out on the Big Screen in 1993. Singlehandedly revolutionizd the RED CARPET CULTURE in Nigeria. I hold d record for buildin the most “Success Stories” in this era. And yet, I’m stil d most trolled human on these App Streets! Aint Life FUN?”