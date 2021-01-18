Preaching against drinking of alcohol is unscriptural – Reno Omokri

Nigerian author and political critic, Reno Omokri has claimed that it is unscriptural to preach against the drinking of alcohol.
Reno Omokri in his statement claimed the scriptures only warned against drunkenness as he gave biblical quotes to reveal that even Jesus drank alcohol.
In his words,
“Drinking alcohol is not a sin-Ecclesiastes 9:7. But drunkenness is a sin-Galatians 5:21. It is unscriptural to preach against alcohol. Christ Himself changed water to ALCOHOLIC wine (only the mentally lazy believe Christ turned water to non alcoholic wine)-John 2:7-10.
“Even in heaven they drink wine (Matthew 26:29). Wine is medicinal. (1 Timothy 5:23). In fact, Psalm 104:15 says God created wine to gladden the hearts of men. Scripture allows you use your tithe to buy alcohol, including spirits (Deuteronomy 14:26).
“Stop allowing yourself to be used for merchandise by men who impose their own laws on you and lie that it is the command of God. Emancipate yourself from religious bondage. Get your doctrine from Scripture, not tradition or church regulations. The Son has set you free. Don’t allow men keep you in bondage!”
