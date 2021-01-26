‘I value loyalty alot’ – BBNaija Ka3na hints on why she stopped being friends with Lucy

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Big Brother Naija season 5 first evicted ex-housemate, Ka3na has hinted on why she stopped being friends with her once bosom friend from the reality show, Lucy.

According to the mother of one during her question and answer session on Instagram, she values loyalty a lot, hence the reason why Lucy was booted from her circle.

Speaking further on why she unfollowed and blocked the 30-year-old her Instagram, Ka3na said;

“I didn’t kill anybody, I only pressed the unfollow button.”

Recall that Ka3na and Lucy used to be very close friends while on the reality show and after. The once jolly friends were known for always showering sweet words on each other on social media and they even did a photoshoot together.

All of a sudden, it was reported that Ka3na unfollowed her on social media for reasons best known to her.

Via Kemi Filani News
