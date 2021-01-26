“I would ‘ve been a trader or business owner if not for music” – DJ Cuppy opens up (Video)

Billionaire daughter and celebrity disc jockey, Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy has revealed some unknown details about her.

Cuppy in a recent video she shared on IG on Monday revealed what she would have been if she wasn’t a DJ or an artiste.

According to her, she would have been a trader or a business owner as she said she is good at doing business hence she likes money.

See also: ‘I would rather be a nun than be a lesbian’ – BBNaija’s Khloe

“A trader, business owner. I’m really good at business, I like money,” she said.

DJ Cuppy also said that ‘haters’ were the inspiration behind her latest album.

“I feel social media is a game, don’t hate the player hate the game”, she added.

DJ Cuppy is the daughter of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola. She released her debut album Original Copy on August 24, 2020.