If you found out how some people make their money, you’d stop being so hard on yourself – BBNaija’s Vee

BBNaija lockdown housemate now reality star and singer, Vee, has dropped an advice for her fans and followers as she urged them to be patient with themselves in their pursuit for money and success.

Vee made this known in a tweet where she said people would stop being hard on themselves if they found out the way some people make their money.

See also: Not all relationships end because of cheating – Mide Martins says, gives other reasons

She wrote

”If you found out how some people make their money, you’d stop being so hard on yourself. Be patient.”she tweeted

Since the end of the BBNaija lockdown edition, Vee has managed to keep her relationship with fellow housemate, Neo going.