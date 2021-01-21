TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

24hrs after Omotola was accused of an affair with Oshiomole,…

#BussItChallenge gone wrong as baby laughs hard at mom (Video)

Police van kill mother, child while chasing suspected yahoo boys…

Omotola Jalade blows hot as Instagram blogger accuses her of…

The blogger may be right, I know someone she has slept with…

Watch the moment Donald Trump left the White House for the last…

Video of Actress, Toyin Abraham attempting to kiss a beggar…

Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare reveals why she sleeps Naked at…

‘Meeting You On Facebook Wasn’t A Mistake’ – Actor Junior Pope…

“Many are miserable today because they married quick” – Reno Omokri advises singles

Love and Relationship
By Olumide
Reno Omokri

Nigerian author and political critic, Reno Omokri known for his numerous nuggets has said that many people are miserable today because they married in a hurry.

Reno Omokri made this known in a recent tweet he shared via his official Twitter page.

Taking to Twitter, Reno Omokri advised singles not to marry because all their friends are getting married and they’re ashamed of being the last one.

READ ALSO

‘Why I’ve never been married at 56’…

You can’t make many innocent girls useless & hope to…

See also: Valentine’s day:The energy lovers are planning to use for sex & surprises should be used to pray for Nigeria – Ifu Enada

He also told singles to be patient while assuring them that the kind of person they desire to marry exists. “Don’t settle for less” he said.

In his words; “Dear singles, the person you desire to marry exists. Don’t settle for an available person because all your friends have married and you are ashamed of being the last one. Many of your friends are miserable because they married quick, but not right! #FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

24hrs after Omotola was accused of an affair with Oshiomole, chats between her…

#BussItChallenge gone wrong as baby laughs hard at mom (Video)

Police van kill mother, child while chasing suspected yahoo boys In Warri…

Omotola Jalade blows hot as Instagram blogger accuses her of having an affair…

The blogger may be right, I know someone she has slept with – Man reacts…

Watch the moment Donald Trump left the White House for the last time as US…

Video of Actress, Toyin Abraham attempting to kiss a beggar surfaces on social…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Many are miserable today because they married quick” – Reno Omokri advises…

Valentine’s day:The energy lovers are planning to use for sex &…

BBNaija’s Bisola Aiyeola slays in beautiful dress to mark 35th (photos)

Actor, Muyiwa Ademola gets pre-birthday surprise from a fan (Video)

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the all-time leading goalscorer in football history

Watch the moment Joe Biden called a Nigerian family to invite them to the White…

Kamala Harris’ husband becomes the first ever “Second…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More