Mercy Aigbe, Bobrisky reacts as Funke Akindele jumps on the trending silhouette challenge

Nollywood actor, Mercy Aigbe, Bobrisky and other social media users have reacted to actress, Funke Akindele’s video of the trending silhouette challenge.

In the video the mother of two posted on her Instagram page, the actress was seen pretending to be doing the Challenge when all of a sudden she sarcastically mocked those that jumped on the challenge Many of her fans and fellow celebrities have laughed out their hearts in reaction to the video and declared her winner for it.

The #SilhouetteChallenge is giving everybody life on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter. Using lighting, filters, bathroom doorframes, and editing apps to appear backlit, people are showing off every curve of their bodies.

Watch the video below;

See how some of her colleagues reacted to the video;

@sotayogaga wrote ‘Aunty funke!!!! I was expecting to see ur pink bikini o”

@eniola_badmus wrote “Iya ibeji open ooooooooo”

@uchennaji wrote “Why are you like this sef? Imagine when They just delivered my PopCorm , cold Zobo and Infrared goggles ”

@bukunmioluwasina wrote “I felt betrayed… I was waiting”

@deyemitheactor wrote “Warrisalldeez nitori Oloun??? Can you now all see what Femi Stone was saying???”

@ufuomamcdermott wrote “Please please, please!!!! You cannot waste my data for anything. I want the silhouette challenge complete o. Ah ah!! I’m on the right page”