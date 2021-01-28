“Lady Evangelist” slams women who joined Silhouette Challenge (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By San

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to slam her fellow ladies who have participated in the trending challenge, Silhouettechallenge, The lady identified as Hannah Ogundare blasted females who are so quick to hop on challenges that expose their private parts on social media to the satisfaction of men who hardly reciprocate the gesture.

 

“Have you seen men ever expose their bodies on social media? Why must you jump on every challenge”, Hannah queried

She further likened the world of today to that of Sodom and Gomorrah’s in the bible where according to christian faith, God consumed the earth due to the widely spread atrocities.

 

“Even Sodom and Gomorrah did not do half of what happens today before God wiped them off’. She concluded in her video.

Watch the video below:

 

