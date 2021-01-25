“Never underestimate the power of dreams”- BBNaija’s Ka3na says as she slays in new photos

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide

Former BBNaija lockdown housemate and reality star, Ka3na Jones, has shared some stunning photos on her timeline as she dropped some motivational words for fans and followers to encourage them for the week ahead.

Ka3na who is also referred to as the Boss Lady stated that nobody should underestimate the power dreams and influence of a strong woman as they are potential carriers of greatness.

She shared the picture on her Instagram page and attached the caption, “Never underestimate the power of dreams and the influence of a strong woman. We are all the same in this notion…, The potential for greatness lives within each of us”.

