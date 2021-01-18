Nollywood Actress Ebube Nwagbo Loses Mum

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Nollywood actress, Ebube Nwagbo has lost her mother. The bereaved actress took to Instagram in the early hours of Monday, Jan 18, to announce the sad news.

She said her mum was a fighter and fought till she breathed her last. She added that despite the fact she was going through pains, her mum fought to live.

She is survived by her husband and children.

Below is Ebube’s tribute to her mother;

Nnem Oma….💔💔
Jee Nke Oma…🕊🙏🏽
You Were A FIGHTER!!!
You Fought Till U Breathed Ur Last!!!
You Held On Through The Pains Becos You Wanted To Live For Us..
The Strongest Of Them All!!
You Raised A Strong Woman In Me!!
I Promise To Be Strong For Daddy And My Younger Ones.🙏🏽

