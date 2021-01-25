Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo jets out of Nigeria with her son, Festus

Photos of Ace Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo jetting out of Nigerian with her son, Festus as surfaced on social media.

In the photos, Iyabo Ojo, her son, Festus and celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani were seen having a nice time on a business class flight which is obviously leaving for the abroad.

Sharing the photos on her official Instagram page, Iyabo Ojo wrote;

“We move”

The absence of Iyabo Ojo’s only daughter, Priscilla in the photos, however, generated some comments on social media.

See some of the comments below;

@just_simicious wrote “Ahh mummy ..You guys naw left only priscy alone ah ko da o,this is called cheating (ojoro)”

@oluwabukola_me wrote “Where’s the princess of the house”

@sijibomi wrote “but mama where is Priscilla”

@simisola6806 wrote “Where is priscilla mummy”

@thegirl_mo wrote “Ahnahnn…where’s @its.priscy ?”

See some of the photos below;