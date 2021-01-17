Reactions as woman buys N865k box containing iPhone 12, other gifts for lover ahead of valentine (photo)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Olumide

Nigerians have taken to social media to react after a Nigerian woman ordered a box which contained iPhone 12, cufflinks, wallet among other gifts for her lover at the sum of N865k ahead of Feb 14th Valentine’s day.

A Twitter user identified as @Fel_Steve took to the social media platform to share screenshots of the conversation he had with the lady who patronised him.

In the conversation, the customer told @Fel_Steve that she wanted the N865k box and asked him to list the items in it.

He revealed that she would find kaftan, iPhone 12 Pro Max, cufflinks, pocket wallet, loafer, wine, perfumes, cardholder, wireless charging pad, and sunglasses in the box.

According to the reports, the woman made the payment and asked him to deliver the box to her lover before 2pm on Valentine’s Day.

Nigerians especially men have taken to social media to hail the unidentified woman.

