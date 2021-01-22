Tunde Ednut recovers Instagram account with one million followers intact

Theinfong can confirm that popular Instagram blogger and artiste, Tunde Ednut has recovered his Instagram account with his one million followers still intact.

This comes after his account was taken down on the platform a few days ago.

Following his return to the photo-sharing platform on Thursday, Tunde uploaded a photo of himself with a crown on his head.

He also asked his fans whether they knew the meaning of his name Babatunde, which means the father is has returned.

The return to Instagram also comes a day after his birthday.

“DO YOU KNOW THE MEANING OF “BABATUNDE”????….. Anyways, the King is back AGAIN a.k.a. STUBBORN KOGI BOY… Happy Birthday to me (Jan20th),” he wrote.