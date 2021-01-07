Watch Prince Okojie’s reaction as he listens to Mercy Johnson sing (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Olumide
Pepper Dem! Mercy Johnson and her husband take PDA to another level as they celebrate Val (Video)

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson is at it again and this time she decided to show off her talent in terms of singing.

Mercy Johnson was seen in a video sighted on her social media page singing while her husband, Prince Okojie, laughed his heart out.

The Nollywood actress shared the video of her singing in a jovial manner with her husband standing right behind her.

She shared the video on her Instagram page and captioned it, “My album go bad, Post and Delete ni oo”.

Although it was one of those moments they were only catching fun, it was however, lovely to watch.

Watch video below;

