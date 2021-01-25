TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

You offered me N1m every month to keep my mouth shut but I…

‘You Can’t Take ‘Jenifa’ Anywhere’ – Funke Akindele’s Husband…

Dangote sues American mistress for exposing his buttocks on…

Lady Spotted Inside Church Pushing Up Her Gown To Show Off Her…

Another Nollywood actor, Dan Nkolagu is dead

Actress, Kemi Afolabi joins the league of Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe…

Nigerian man narrates how he married his biological daughter…

‘A woman’s happiest day is not her wedding day’…

Passengers reportedly kidnapped on Lagos-Benin-Ore road (Video)

You look good together – Nigerians react as new photos of Patoranking and Yemi Alade spark confusion

Entertainment
By Olumide

Nigerian songsters, Patoranking and Yemi Alade have left their fans and followers confused over the new photos that recently flooded social media.

This comes after Patoranking took to his Twitter handle some hours ago to share some photos of himself and Yemi Alade and captioned it “Mon Bebe.”

READ ALSO

I can’t believe it – Nigerians react to new…

Patoranking and Yemi Alade spark dating rumour as they flirt…

The music stars could be seen dressed in traditional attire as they walk down the aisle, which have spark debate among fans.

Yemi Alade responded by saying Patoranking kept her laughing.

See the post below;

Nigerians however taken to the comment section to react.

Some stressed that the two singers look good together while others were of the opinion that they were only having fun.

However, judging from the photos, it looks like Yemi Alade and Patoranking are working on a project that could be out soon.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

You offered me N1m every month to keep my mouth shut but I refused –…

‘You Can’t Take ‘Jenifa’ Anywhere’ – Funke Akindele’s Husband Cries Out After…

Dangote sues American mistress for exposing his buttocks on social media

Lady Spotted Inside Church Pushing Up Her Gown To Show Off Her Thighs As Pastor…

Another Nollywood actor, Dan Nkolagu is dead

Actress, Kemi Afolabi joins the league of Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe as she becomes…

Nigerian man narrates how he married his biological daughter & had two kids…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

DJ Cuppy presents annual report on what happened to the N5billion that her…

‘Do not judge people by what you heard about them’ – Actor,…

Nigerian man narrates how he married his biological daughter & had two kids…

You look good together – Nigerians react as new photos of Patoranking and…

BBNaija Dorathy dragged on social media over inability to loose weight despite…

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo jets out of Nigeria with her son, Festus

Passengers reportedly kidnapped on Lagos-Benin-Ore road (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More