You look good together – Nigerians react as new photos of Patoranking and Yemi Alade spark confusion

Nigerian songsters, Patoranking and Yemi Alade have left their fans and followers confused over the new photos that recently flooded social media.

This comes after Patoranking took to his Twitter handle some hours ago to share some photos of himself and Yemi Alade and captioned it “Mon Bebe.”

The music stars could be seen dressed in traditional attire as they walk down the aisle, which have spark debate among fans.

Yemi Alade responded by saying Patoranking kept her laughing.

See the post below;

Haba, you just kept making me laugh papi🤣😅😘😘 https://t.co/ItdQ6HJTx8 — ✊🏾 yemialade (@yemialadee) January 25, 2021

Nigerians however taken to the comment section to react.

Some stressed that the two singers look good together while others were of the opinion that they were only having fun.

However, judging from the photos, it looks like Yemi Alade and Patoranking are working on a project that could be out soon.