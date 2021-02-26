Actor, Kunle Afolayan celebrates veteran and ‘mentor’ Tunde Kelani on 73rd birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Olumide

Top actor and filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan in a recent post has celebrated his veteran filmmaker, Tunde Kelani on his 73rd birthday.

Kunle Afolayan shared a video and pictures of Kelani via Instagram on Friday as he described Kelani as his mentor and father.

“Happy birthday to a friend, mentor and father,” he wrote.

Recall that Kunle Afolayan got his first movie role as Aresejabata in Kelani’s Saworoide movie released in 1999.

Tunde Kelani popularly known as TK is a Nigerian filmmaker, storyteller, director, photographer, cinematographer and producer.

He was born on 26th of February 1948.

He is known for producing movies that promote Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and have a root in documentation, archiving, education, entertainment and promotion of the culture.

Some of his movies include Saworoide, Agogo Ewo, Magun among others.

