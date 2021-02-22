Actress, Mide Martins reacts to allegation she abandoned the last child of her late mum

Popular Yoruba actress Mide Martins in a recent statement has revealed she is ready to take care of her brother Oluwadamilare whom her late mum Funmi Martins had for Afro juju star Shina Peters.

Mode Martins made this known via her IG page on Sunday while reacting to an allegation that she abandoned her brother.

Hello Everyone! My name is MIDE MARTINS. I’ll like to tell little part of my own side of the story. Firstly, I want to say thank you to everyone who has contributed greatly to the ongoing issue and also apologize sincerely to everyone that I might have hurt or disappointed in anyway I am deeply sorry from the depth of my heart.

“I didn’t want to say anything about this all the while because I believe it’s a family issue which should rather be settled amicably between ourselves rather than being dragged on social media. Anyone who knows me very well would know that I am a private person,” she wrote.

had requested custody of my brother damilare several times even before grandma died but was denied. Damilare is my blood brother It is not possible for me to neglect him but there’s much more to this story than you all know which I’m sorry I will not go into details because it’s a family matter.

However, I just want to ask for a favor!! Can Damilare be finally released to me? Can I have my brother Damilare? I promise to take good care of him in my own little way may God help me so. Thank you everyone!! God bless every family out there!,” she wrote.