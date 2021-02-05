Alleged ritualists drop naked Lady with injuries by the roadside in Lagos (Photo)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By San

According to an eyewitness account, a lady has turned vegetable after alleged ritualists dropped her by the roadside in the Ikeja axis of Lagos on Sunday, 31st, January.

Social media user, identified as @Aqua_blue3 on Twitter shared a photo of a lady sitting stark naked by the roadside. According to the user, the lady has been at the same spot for five days, refusing any food items giving by strangers and gulping water given to her.

This lady was apparently dropped on Sunday 31/01/21 at mobolaji Johnson avenue alausa ikeja. She has a lot of injuries on her body and speaks fluent Yoruba and English. She hasn’t moved since and refuses food, but takes water. Please retweet. Her family might be looking for her. She tweeted

Desola has however called out for anyone who has viable information that can help trace the lady’s family members.

