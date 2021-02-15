Anita Joseph and husband celebrate their first wedding anniversary with new photos

While the valentine’s day celebration was on across the world on Sunday Nollywood actress Anita Joseph-Olagunju and her husband, MC Fish, took time to celebrate their first wedding anniversary as they shared lovely new photos online.

Anita also penned a lovely message to her husband as she revealed she is glad she didn’t listen to naysayers.

”My Favorite man HAPPY ANNIVERSARY

When your Husband is your bestfriend and also boyfriend it’s all Bliss

I’m glad I didn’t listen to Naysayers “

…

Ours is built on solid Rock nothing moves us.

Nothing Breaks us

Nothing shakes us”

Your everything I prayed for and even more .

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY my King”she wrote

See more photos below