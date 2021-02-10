Another loyal fan tattoos Bobrisky’s full name on her body, gets 1 million naira and other juicy gifts in return

Another loyal fan of Bobrisky identified as @Oye.Kyme has tattooed the crossdressers full name on her body.

According to @Oye.kyme, she is Bobrisky’s first daughter and she tattooed his name on her body to show how much she loves him.

Reacting to this, Bobrisky wrote on Instagram;

“Damn…… you guys want me to keep crying.. dis is so nice. She wrote my full name and my nickname Bobrisky. @oye.kyme I love you so much. She is not in Nigeria”

In another post, the successful brand-influencer disclosed that five things he will be doing for the lady. In his words;

“@oye.kyme I don’t care if you do dis to get my attention yeah ! you have done it and you finally got my attention. Now let me do something you will never forget for writing bob name.”

1) drop me an account sending you 1million ASAP.

2) sad you are not in Nigeria but, I will pay for your flight ( first class ) and visa down to Nigeria for a visit

3) making you so famous

4) following you back

5) trip to Dubia with @anumbagift