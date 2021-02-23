BBNaija Ka3na lambasts a fan who tattooed her name on her body

Big Brother Naija season 5 ex-housemate, Ka3na has lambasted a loyal fan who tattoed her name on her body.

According to the reality star, she would never condole such because its not the proper thing to do. The mother of one added that she is different from other celebrities who could encourage their fans to tattoo their names and photos by giving them money.

In a video Ka3na released, she said that fans who want to prove their love for her should show it by attending her ceremonies, or putting up her pictures on their social media and not tattooing her name on their skin. She also urged celebrities like Davido and Bobrisky who gift fans for tattooing their name on their skin to stop.

Watch the video below;