Nigerians react as another mother of two tattoos Bobrisky’s full photo on her body

Nigerians on social media have reacted to the viral photo of a mother of two with Bobrisky’s full photo tattooed on her body.

According to the woman who was identified as @Official_ewatomigold1 on Instagram, her love for the crossdresser made her go extra for him by tattooing his photo on her body. Being the third in less than 2 weeks to tattoo Bobriksy’s photo, the loyal fan wrote;

“Finally, I got the best tattoo in the whole world…My woman crush @bobrisky222 picture, bold and beautifully tattooed …This is my own way of showing you how much I love you…@bobrisky222 ………. Some might call this anything dey wants to but all I know is my love for you is real, The pain of this tattoo nothing compare to my undying love for u…Keep being you always, may Almighty Allah never make you sad in your life (Amen)accept this as a token of my love from me to you @bobrisky222”

Reacting to this, Bobrtisky wrote;

“Haaaaaaaaa @official_ewatomigold1 I’m short of words”

See some of the comments this generated on Instagram;

@omo_bolaji1 wrote “Werey you no tattoo your self or your kids picture on your body Na someone else u they tattoo! U go dey okay”

@mhiz_foyex wrote “U don’t even hv a single picture of Bobrisky on your page b4 the tattoo was done…..fake love”

@samariabub wrote “Longer throat. Why didn’t you tattoo her all the while ??”

@ell_reign wrote “Proud mum of Boy and Girl but u can tattoo ur kids on ur skin.

Mistake of a mother…People do things for clout…why nor draw ur mother? Abi she nor reach…U dey fine followers and 1 million naira…Ewu Gambia”

@bukky.briggs wrote “Lazy youth what’s meaning of this rubbish all because of 1m”

@joycebabe_00 wrote “As you fine reach so you nor gets sense. Sense is very far from you chai beauty without brain. Tattooing bobrisk on your body for clout. Your shame is ashamed of you. Dullard”