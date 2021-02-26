BBNaija’s Ka3na bows to pressure, tells fan with a tattoo of her name to reach out to her

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide

Following the recent outcry that saw her trend on social media for a few days,former BBNaija’s housemate, Ka3na Jones has finally bowed to pressuress she asks her die-hard fan who got a tattoo of her name to reach out to her.

She however claimed some people misunderstood her.

See her post below;

There was clearly a grave misunderstanding by some people over my video concerning this whole tattoo fiasco. I did not intend to put anyone down or embarrass a fan who demonstrated love towards me. I will be more careful with what requests i make on my handles going forward.

I made a request for it on social media which is now regrettable. However, I still do not wish for anyone to have tattoos of me on their bodies. My dear fan (yet to know your name) kindly reach out to me on my official email. I Care ♥️&

 

