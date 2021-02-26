“Don’t Divorce If You Catch Your Husband Cheating” -Veteran Actress, Liz Benson (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson and Liz Benson have sparked debate on social media after the latter stated that it was wrong for a wife to leave her husband on grounds of infidelity.

The pair had the above conversation over a year ago when Liz Benson was a guest on Johnson’s cooking show, Mercy’s Menu. However, a snippet of their conversation has re-surfaced and has since gone viral on social media.

During the show, the pair spoke about a wide range of topics as regard family and marriage including feminism, infidelity in marriage, and women sacrificing so much.

Mercy Johnson then asked Liz Benson if it was wise to move out of her matrimonial home if she catches her husband Prince Odi Okojie with a side chic. Responding in the negative, Liz Benson stated that moving out isn’t wise, rather, she should draw from her inner strength as a woman and work on the marriage.

“You hear that? Even when I get him doing the wrong thing, we’ll work on it,” Mercy Johnson concluded.

Mercy also asked Liz Benson if she’s a feminist but the older woman said she’s not. They went on to talk about women sacrificing too much in marriages and if it’s wise to continues even when the spouse doesn’t appreciate it.

Liz Benson stated that women were made to be helpmeets and are supposed to help their spouses, children, and give of themselves for their family, even if their spouses are not appreciative of it.

She advised that a woman should continue sacrificing and pray that her spouse comes to appreciate her eventually.

Watch the video below;

