I am not homeless, Dangote has paid the media to tarnish my image – Autumn Spikes responds to eviction reports

News
By San

In response to the viral report of being homeless, Dangote’s formmr girlfriend, Ms. Spikes has taken to her social media page to debunk the news of her being evicted or owing rent. Spikes, otherwise known as allrounda1 on the photo-sharing platform, Instagram said she has never been homeless and claimed that her identity was stolen.

“It’s called fraud! stolen identity. Now leave me tf alone. Never had financial issues. Never been homeless”. Spikes wrote on her Instagram Stories while reacting to the news

 

She also alleged that media outfits have been paid by Mr Dangote to tarnish her image.

