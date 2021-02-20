“I embrace the fact that I am getting bald and old gracefully” – RMD

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Olumide

Nollywood veteran, Richard Mofe-Damijo better known as RMD by fans is one of the top actors in the Nigerian movie industry as of today.

Despite his age, RMD continues to remain relevant and remains one of the most sought after actors in the industry.

The talented actor in a recent interview with PUNCH spoke on his baldness and old age.

RMD who was known for his rich black hair back in the days revealed he has learned to embrace his bald head.

The 60-year-old actor said, “I embrace the fact that I am getting bald and old gracefully. I embrace the transition. It is not difficult for me to embrace getting old, everybody gets old. Why will I be afraid to be old?”

