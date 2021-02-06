TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


It’s dangerous fighting your wife – Mike Bamiloye advises men on what to do instead

Love and RelationshipNollywood
By Olumide

Evangelist Mike Bamiloye of Mount Zion Drama Ministry in a recent post via social media has warned men against fighting their wives.

According to Bamiloye, he stressed that it’s dangerous for men to fight their wives.

The Christian movie maker said any man fighting his wife “would be fighting God’s last born”

Mike Bamiloye said “when she is fighting you, please don’t fight her, report her to her dad”.

Read his instagram post below.

Recall that Mike Bamiloye recently celebrated his wife, Gloria Bamiloye on her 57th birthday which took place this week.

In his birthday message, he thanked the sisters he proposed to for turning him down before he met his wife.

See also: Mike Bamiloye pens long message to celebrate his wife on her 57th birthday

