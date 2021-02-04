Mike Bamiloye pens long message to celebrate his wife on her 57th birthday

Mike Bamiloye of the Mount Zion Drama Ministry today took to his Instagram account to celebrate his wife, Gloria Bamiloye on her 57th.

Bro Mike as he is also called thanked God for giving him the grace to get it right in marriage.

He also thanked God that the other sisters he approached before meeting his wife declined his proposal.

He wrote;

”HALLELUYAH!!!

THE GIRL IS 57 TODAY.

Only God Can Give a Man a Good Wife.

If I have not Found Jesus Christ, I would have missed YOU!.

Because WHEN I knew I had a Call of God on My Life, I knew I would never succeed in Life unless I got it Right in the Place of Marriage.

I knew I could Marry just any Sister and just have some Children, but not the Ordained Sister from Heaven who would give me the Children She Could sit down to train.

I knew I did my part in training our children, but the greater duties was taken by GLORIA.

She was never tired of sitting them down to teach them the Word of God.

She was never tired of giving them Cautions.

She was never tired of even controlling how they eat and what they eat.

GLORIA IS AN IDEAL WIFE.

If I had not accepted Jesus Christ, I would have missed HER.

Because I would never have heard the Voice that spoke to me that morning to leave where I was and travel to where I met her for the first time.

I thank God oooooo!

I thank God that all the Sisters I approached previously turned down my Proposals.

God bless them all for turning down my Proposals.

I was Blind.

I did not see that NONE of them was the Ordained One.

I did not know.

But Jesus Christ made them all to turn down my Proposals.

Until I Proposed to the Only Sister Who did not turn me back, but prayed over my Proposals and replied me after One Month.

Ah! She never saw any inadequacies in me but VISIONS and CALLING and MINISTRY.

No job, but ministry.

No house but Only One Room that contained all my belongings: standing hanger, cupboard, bookshelf, cooking pots and a standing Fan that had no leg and a small black and white Television.

She saw into the future!

She saw Greatness and Relevance in the future.

She Married me at 24!

TODAY, SHE IS 57 and still growing Stronger in Him!

Still Looking Radiant and Beautiful!

On Behalf of Dammy and Ella, Joshua and Tolu, Dara and Lawrence and our Grand Child, Gloria Zion, we all Say:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY,

MUMMY GLORIA!

From Yours and Only

“BRO. MIKE”!

(The Name you have been calling me since 38 years while in the Campus Christian Fellowship Drama Unit”