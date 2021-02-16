Man displays Valentine’s gifts he received from his girlfriend vs what he received from his ex-girlfriend (photos)

Valentine’s day may be over but the drama that happened during the celebration is still on and some have surfaced on social media.

The latest one is a Nigerian man who caused a stir on social media after sharing Valentine’s gifts he got from both his current girlfriend and his ex-girlfriend.

According to the man, he got PS5 from his ex-girlfriend and got boxers and singlets from his current girlfriend.

See also: Eva Alordiah explains why she can’t marry a poor man

After sharing the pictures on Social media, Amaka started trending.

The guy, Nappy Blaze @Nappyblaze wrote:

How my Feb 14 went. Valentine gifts from My Ex My gf

Are his tweet below;

How my Feb 14 went. Valentine gifts from My Ex My gf pic.twitter.com/WnB17qNJPH — Nappy Blaze⚡ (@Nappyblaze) February 15, 2021

The tweet has gathered more than a thousand retweets and comments on social media.