Man displays Valentine’s gifts he received from his girlfriend vs what he received from his ex-girlfriend (photos)

Social Media drama
By Olumide

Valentine’s day may be over but the drama that happened during the celebration is still on and some have surfaced on social media.

The latest one is a Nigerian man who caused a stir on social media after sharing Valentine’s gifts he got from both his current girlfriend and his ex-girlfriend.

According to the man, he got PS5 from his ex-girlfriend and got boxers and singlets from his current girlfriend.

After sharing the pictures on Social media, Amaka started trending.

The guy, Nappy Blaze @Nappyblaze wrote:

How my Feb 14 went. Valentine gifts from

My Ex My gf

Are his tweet below;

The tweet has gathered more than a thousand retweets and comments on social media.

